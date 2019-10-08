Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $221.00

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

ANSYS stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.39. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.44.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 128.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

