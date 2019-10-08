Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT at $23.08

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMCH. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of BMCH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 158,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,431. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $649,459.78. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,133 shares of company stock worth $2,607,781. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in BMC Stock by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 172,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

