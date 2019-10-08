Brokerages Set Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

