Brokerages Set National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $31.35

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 3,445,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00, a P/E/G ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. Research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 124.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

