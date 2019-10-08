Brokerages Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Target Price at GBX 508.33

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 508.33 ($6.64).

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

PAG stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 460.60 ($6.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 482.60 ($6.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 442.85.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

