Brokerages Set Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$48.92

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.92.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.06. The company had a trading volume of 290,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,481. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.88. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$31.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.45.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,839.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

