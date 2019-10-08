Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Price Target at GBX 3,003.33

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,921.82 ($38.18).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

RDSB traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,334.50 ($30.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,657 ($34.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,309.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,452.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

