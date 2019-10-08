Brokerages Set Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) PT at $148.20

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,044,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 222,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Steris has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.