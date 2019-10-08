Brokerages Set Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $47.88

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other Xencor news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $1,650,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 200,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,650. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

