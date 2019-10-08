Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. 215,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,584.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

