Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $974.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.39 million. Brunswick reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $111,724,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 4,344.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,271 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $45,287,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 45.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 934,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 147.5% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,228,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 732,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,939. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

