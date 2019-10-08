BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Set at C$4.65 by National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) received a C$4.65 target price from investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.70 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

TSE BTB.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,613. The company has a market capitalization of $295.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.38. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$4.62 and a 12 month high of C$4.82.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

