Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

BG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 629,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,227. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge by 50.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 108.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 120,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 30.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Bunge by 3,416.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $587,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

