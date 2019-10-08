Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,378.07

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,378.07 and traded as low as $760.50. Burford Capital shares last traded at $760.50, with a volume of 640,644 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUR shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,164 ($15.21) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,164 ($15.21) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,752.57 ($22.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 788.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,378.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other Burford Capital news, insider Hugh Steven Wilson bought 29,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50). Also, insider Charles Parkinson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,469.88).

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

