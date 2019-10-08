Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 218.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE IP traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 86,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

