Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of CCMP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,463. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $145.77.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.