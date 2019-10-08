CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.99.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

