Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. The company had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,835 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 483,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

