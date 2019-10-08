Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of CAMT remained flat at $$9.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,590. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Camtek by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

