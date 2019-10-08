Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Trading 2% Higher

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04, 7,515 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 148,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

