Canada Energy Partners (CVE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Canada Energy Partners Inc. (CVE:CE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $904,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Canada Energy Partners (CVE:CE)

Canada Energy Partners Inc operates as an independent natural gas exploration and development company. It primarily focuses on resource opportunities in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

