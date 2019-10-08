Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 4.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $51,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock remained flat at $$80.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. 341,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $1.091 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

