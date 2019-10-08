Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.56

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.56 and last traded at C$39.54, with a volume of 178883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.40.

CU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.31.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$902.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$74,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,064. Also, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total transaction of C$109,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at C$701,771.85.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

