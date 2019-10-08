Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a $34.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF remained flat at $$24.43 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.