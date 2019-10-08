CanYaCoin (CAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,962.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $39,962.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038495 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.32 or 0.05495193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016387 BTC.

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

