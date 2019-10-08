Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

