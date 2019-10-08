Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,335 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

