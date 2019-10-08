Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,272 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. VF makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of VF by 113.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,538. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.