Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. 1,810,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,784. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

