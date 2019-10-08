CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

CareDx stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,149. CareDx has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

