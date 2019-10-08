Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 29,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $89,793.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

