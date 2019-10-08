Carry Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last week, Carry has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038628 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.16 or 0.05516465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,919,359,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,610,362 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

