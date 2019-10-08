Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.92 million and $2,489.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01027100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

