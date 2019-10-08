Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 33.1% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Castle has a market capitalization of $20,914.00 and $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00868276 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,291,969 coins and its circulating supply is 14,960,747 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

