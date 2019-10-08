Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,580. The company has a market cap of $517.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

