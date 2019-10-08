Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cato stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. 103,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $428.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Cato has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cato by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Cato by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

