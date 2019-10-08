CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $40.77, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

About CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

