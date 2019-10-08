Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,636,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 554,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 216,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

