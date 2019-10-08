CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $9,012.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038952 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.50 or 0.05579941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016489 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

