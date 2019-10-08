Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,598. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

