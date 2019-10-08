Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.64

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 6479328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,433.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.8% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $5,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $150,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.