Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $2.55

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00030920 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Binance. Chainlink has a total market cap of $891.28 million and approximately $220.35 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00195453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.01025243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091641 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx, COSS, Coinbase and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

