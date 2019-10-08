Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of CSBR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,232. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of 589.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Battery Partners IX LLC lifted its position in Champions Oncology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Battery Partners IX LLC now owns 2,011,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $277,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

