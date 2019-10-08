Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC) Given $28.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chardan Healthcare Acquisition an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CHAC remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Tuesday. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

