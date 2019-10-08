Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as low as $55.88 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 3089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 858.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.