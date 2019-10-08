Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.92.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $154.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.81 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

