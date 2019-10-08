Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 170.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in United Technologies by 455.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.06, for a total value of $673,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,213.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.06. 754,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,855. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.