Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 72,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,137,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 98,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.67. 52,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,534. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

