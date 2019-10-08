Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,013. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

