Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 50.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.